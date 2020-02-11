Global  

U.S. State Department Evacuating Americans Quarantined By Coronavirus On Cruise Ship In Japan

U.S. State Department Evacuating Americans Quarantined By Coronavirus On Cruise Ship In JapanCBS4's Debora Patta explains from Hong Kong.
U.S. to evacuate Americans quarantined on Japan cruise ship due to coronavirus

Aircraft will be used to evacuate Americans quarantined by the coronavirus on a cruise ship in Japan....
CBS News - Published

Visual guide of the cruise ship quarantined by the coronavirus

At least 20 Americans were among those infected with the coronavirus on a cruise ship quarantined in...
USATODAY.com - Published


vectortek

Martin Douglas @mjswhitebread If you keep in contact with any of the Americans evacuating, I’d be curious if the State Department… https://t.co/xAwiaB03TK 2 hours ago

koumiss

Lisa⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Adam_Waltz: UPDATE: US @StateDept evacuating Americans on quarantined Princess Cruise only to put them BACK in quarantine back in Ameri… 9 hours ago

Adam_Waltz

Adam Waltz UPDATE: US @StateDept evacuating Americans on quarantined Princess Cruise only to put them BACK in quarantine back… https://t.co/b2km5Tq5FN 9 hours ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 U.S. State Department is evacuating 380 remaining Americans quarantined on a cruise ship: https://t.co/8uUvyGr9l7 14 hours ago

D_Hawk

Derek J. Hawkins First the Japanese government quarantined everyone on the Diamond Princess cruise ship for 14 days because of coron… https://t.co/vGVsUtVcn4 1 day ago

FrankeJm

BiteBack US State Department is evacuating ALL AMERICANS on the Dreamer Princess stuck at dock in Japan! 2 days ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama RT @mlnangalama: Factbox: Countries evacuating nationals from China #coronavirus areas: FILE PHOTO: An aircraft, chartered by the U.S. Stat… 1 week ago


U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday [Video]U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday

Americans on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship will have to undergo another 14-day quarantine in America before returning home.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:39Published

Crystal River couple quarantined in Japan prepares to head back to U.S. [Video]Crystal River couple quarantined in Japan prepares to head back to U.S.

Phil and Gay Courter, the Crystal River couple quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, may be headed back to the United States soon.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:27Published

