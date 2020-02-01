Global  

Cancer survivor hands out Valentine's Day care packages to patients

A cancer survivor handed out Valentines Day packages to patients at University Hospital.
THEY HAVE ALREADY SURPASSEDTHEIR FUNDRAISING GOAL BY$4,000.




