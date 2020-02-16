Global  

Americans Return After Being On Coronavirus Cruise Ship

According to Reuters, over 300 U.S. citizens, including 14 infected with the coronavirus, arrived in the U.S. on Monday.

They were flown to U.S. military bases, and will be under quarantine for 14 days.

14 people with coronavirus arrived in specialized containment areas aboard two chartered jets.

All of the passengers spent the previous two weeks on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which reported the largest number of coronavirus cases outside of China.
