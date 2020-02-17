Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Heart-stopping moment man dashes across tracks missing speeding train by inches

Heart-stopping moment man dashes across tracks missing speeding train by inches

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Heart-stopping moment man dashes across tracks missing speeding train by inches

Heart-stopping moment man dashes across tracks missing speeding train by inches

A man at a train station near Mumbai risked his life to sprint across the tracks, barely missing being struck by an incoming train.

The incident occurred at platform 3 in Navi Station, Thane, Maharashtra.

The man can be seen dashing across the tracks, ignoring a speeding train and only dodging it by inches, before climbing onto the platform and running away.

Railway officials said the man's life was saved by the train pilot who saw him trespassing and applied emergency brakes to save his life.

An official from Central Railway (CR), Mumbai, said: “The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras at 7.42am.

The man first jumped off a running train to catch another train that had arrived on platform number 4.” The train pilot MP Chavda, 50, who saved the man's life said: “As soon as the train arrived at platform number 3, I noticed a young man, who jumped off a train at platform number 2.

"I immediately applied emergency brakes and used an alarm whistle to alert him, but he continued to cross.

He escaped being hit by just a few inches.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alert railway guards save elderly man who fell while boarding moving train in eastern India [Video]Alert railway guards save elderly man who fell while boarding moving train in eastern India

A chilling moment caught on a CCTV camera shows a 60-year old man fall from a moving train while attempting to board in the east Indian state of Bihar. The incident took place on January 12 in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.