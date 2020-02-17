Heart-stopping moment man dashes across tracks missing speeding train by inches

A man at a train station near Mumbai risked his life to sprint across the tracks, barely missing being struck by an incoming train.

The incident occurred at platform 3 in Navi Station, Thane, Maharashtra.

The man can be seen dashing across the tracks, ignoring a speeding train and only dodging it by inches, before climbing onto the platform and running away.

Railway officials said the man's life was saved by the train pilot who saw him trespassing and applied emergency brakes to save his life.

An official from Central Railway (CR), Mumbai, said: “The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras at 7.42am.

The man first jumped off a running train to catch another train that had arrived on platform number 4.” The train pilot MP Chavda, 50, who saved the man's life said: “As soon as the train arrived at platform number 3, I noticed a young man, who jumped off a train at platform number 2.

"I immediately applied emergency brakes and used an alarm whistle to alert him, but he continued to cross.

He escaped being hit by just a few inches.”