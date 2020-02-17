Global  

More Than 300 Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan Back On U.S. Soil

Japanese officials now say more than 450 people on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for coronavirus.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
40 Americans on cruise ship in Japan infected with Coronavirus, says official

*Washington:* A senior US health official said Sunday that more than 40 Americans on a quarantined...
Americans leave quarantined Japan ship as virus cases hit 355

Americans leave quarantined Japan ship as virus cases hit 355Yokohama, Japan (AFP) Feb 16, 2020 Americans began leaving a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on...
Americans Return After Being On Coronavirus Cruise Ship [Video]Americans Return After Being On Coronavirus Cruise Ship

According to Reuters, over 300 U.S. citizens, including 14 infected with the coronavirus, arrived in the U.S. on Monday. They were flown to U.S. military bases, and will be under quarantine for 14..

14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

Authorities have confirmed that 14 Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan and flown back to the United States late Sunday night and early Monday morning have tested..

