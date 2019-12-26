Global  

Vail Mountain investigating skier death after New Jersey man suffocates when getting caught in lift

Vail Mountain investigating skier death after New Jersey man suffocates when getting caught in lift

Vail Mountain investigating skier death after New Jersey man suffocates when getting caught in lift

The investigation into a skier's death continues after a 46-year-old man from New Jersey fell through an opening in a chairlift seat and became caught with his coat wrapped around his head and neck.
