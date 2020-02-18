Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Caller opens up about "horrible" conditions in Amazon warehouse

Caller opens up about "horrible" conditions in Amazon warehouse

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
Caller opens up about 'horrible' conditions in Amazon warehouse....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NickFerrariLBC

Nick Ferrari RT @LBC: This caller told Nick Ferrari about the "horrible" conditions in an Amazon warehouse where he "wasn't allowed to go to the toilet.… 5 days ago

I_AM_G_FORCE

Graham Gainsford This caller told Nick Ferrari about the "horrible" conditions in an @Amazon warehouse where he "wasn't allowed to g… https://t.co/UK288Ndt9N 6 days ago

LBC

LBC This caller told Nick Ferrari about the "horrible" conditions in an Amazon warehouse where he "wasn't allowed to go… https://t.co/Kb0PHuSZO6 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.