WWII bomber pilot, now living in Lancaster County, talks about missions, meeting his future wife 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WGAL - Duration: 02:36s - Published WWII bomber pilot, now living in Lancaster County, talks about missions, meeting his future wife Richard Boyd flew missions over Germany for the Royal Air Force and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

WWII bomber pilot, now living in Lancaster County, talks about missions, meeting his future wife THOUSANDS OF MILES IN THE AIR,MANY OF THEM VERY DANGEROUS.RICHARD BOYD WAS IN HIS LATETEENS, WORKING FULL TIME ANDPLAYING SOCCER FOR A LONDONJUNIOR TEAM, WHEN GERMAN BOMBSTARTED FALLING ON HIS BELOVEDCITY.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Christine Ferreira 🛩️ WWII bomber pilot, now living in Lancaster County, talks about missions, meeting his future wife https://t.co/ZT3KLCnuAJ 1 day ago Ren WWII bomber pilot, now living in Lancaster County, talks about missions, meeting his future wife. Richard Boyd, 98… https://t.co/OBacTikFgS 2 days ago