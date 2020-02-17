Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taylor Swift's dad encounters would-be burglar

Taylor Swift's dad encounters would-be burglar

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift's dad encounters would-be burglar

Taylor Swift's dad encounters would-be burglar

Taylor Swift's father came face-to-face with an alleged burglar at his Florida home last month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift’s father safe after fight with burglar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Swift’s father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar in St. Petersburg [Video]Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar in St. Petersburg

Taylor Swift&apos;s father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse. Story: http://bit.ly/2V0Pc9a

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar in St. Petersburg [Video]Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar in St. Petersburg

Taylor Swift's father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse. Story: http://bit.ly/2V0Pc9a

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.