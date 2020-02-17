Global  

Pier 1 Imports Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Pier 1 Imports announced that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is attempting to sell the company.

Pier 1 previously announced it will close up to 450 stores due to widening losses at the company.
