Lenawee County family stranded in Cambodia amid coronavirus concerns

A Lenawee County family is stranded in Asia amid the coronavirus outbreak, and now they are in the Cambodian capital as they try to get home.



Tweets about this JOE JOE no last needed RT @ali_hoxie: Other counties would not let them dock. Once they made land, they had trouble booking flights because a woman on his ship te… 1 day ago Ali Hoxie RT @wxyzdetroit: A Lenawee County family returned home Wednesday night after being stranded in Cambodia because of the coronavirus outbreak… 1 day ago WXYZ Detroit A Lenawee County family returned home Wednesday night after being stranded in Cambodia because of the coronavirus o… https://t.co/nloJv5qUzC 1 day ago Ali Hoxie Other counties would not let them dock. Once they made land, they had trouble booking flights because a woman on hi… https://t.co/Jkmg2muuuf 1 day ago WXYZ Detroit Lenawee County family stranded by coronavirus overseas returns home to Michigan https://t.co/YHbP0mbHSA 2 days ago WXYZ Detroit RT @RudyHarperWXYZ: TONIGHT: A Lenawee County family is returning home after being stranded overseas on a @HALcruises . We will speak wi… 2 days ago Rudy Harper TONIGHT: A Lenawee County family is returning home after being stranded overseas on a @HALcruises . We will spea… https://t.co/bci033bLPt 2 days ago FOX 47 News What was supposed to be the vacation of a lifetime has turned into a travel nightmare. https://t.co/mL1DR6WUo6 2 days ago