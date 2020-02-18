Global  

Apple Doesn't Expect to Meet Revenue Forecast for Q2

Apple says its will not meet its revenue forecast for its second quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has lead to lower demand for the iPhone.
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is to miss its revenue forecast for the March quarter due to the coronavirus...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesTechCrunch


Daily Crunch: Apple blames coronavirus for revenue miss

Apple says the coronavirus outbreak will hurt its manufacturing and sales, Jeff Bezos makes a big...
TechCrunch - Published


