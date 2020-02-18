After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500.

Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona International Speedway.

According to AutoSport.com, the race was delayed from its original Sunday slot due to poor weather.

Newman was transported by ambulance to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

His condition was described as "serious" but not life-threatening.

Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.

Rousch Fenway Racing Team