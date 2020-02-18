Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking'

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500.

Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona International Speedway.

According to AutoSport.com, the race was delayed from its original Sunday slot due to poor weather.

Newman was transported by ambulance to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

His condition was described as "serious" but not life-threatening.

Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.

Rousch Fenway Racing Team
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Newman 'awake and speaking' after horrific Daytona 500 wreck

Driver Ryan Newman is awake and able to speak after a horrifying last-lap crash at Monday's Daytona...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX SportsNew Zealand HeraldThe Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this

maryellen61201

Mary Ellen RT @nbc4i: Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors after his violent crash in the Daytona 500. The news was released by R… 4 minutes ago

PSmithDavisvill

Phillip C. Smith RT @rickdayton: NASCAR fans are praying for Ryan Newman this morning after a horrific crash in the closing seconds of the Daytona 500 Monda… 12 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Newman ‘awake and speaking’ after horrific Daytona 500 wreck https://t.co/Ibg3RT87yP 36 minutes ago

georgebkk

Thaivisa Newman 'awake and speaking' after horrific Daytona 500 wreck https://t.co/t7pXfcspwT #WorldNews https://t.co/wa8uvhqWGI 39 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Newman &#039;awake and speaking&#039; after horrific Daytona 500 wreck #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/N44dZwfRMi 51 minutes ago

My2centz_1

Current events RT @RichTettemer: NASCAR says Ryan Newman is in "serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening" after… 58 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Newman ‘awake and speaking’ after horrific Daytona 500 wreck https://t.co/nuHUUu4tRS https://t.co/ur953Bzg9O 1 hour ago

ReutersSports

Reuters Sports Newman 'awake and speaking' after horrific Daytona 500 wreck https://t.co/Rhi3GrRiv2 https://t.co/NWXSt8vKuQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.