Another trash site in Redding, what RPD is doing to tackle the issue

They say they hit several different areas each day to clean up trash.

The next one is tomorrow at a popular homless camp site.

Right now, you're looking at video from an open space near twin view boulevard and oasis in redding.

The site sits in between several businesses and a neighborhood.

People who live near the site tell me this isn't the first time homeless people used the area as a dumping ground and are worried trash sites like these can be a fire hazard redding police officer corporal timothy renault tells me r-p-d gets between 15 and 30 reports a day about illegal camps and trash sites around the city.

We feel a lot of those complaints and i say it is a problem in redding, it's to the point that the police department has seen that their listening to community members and they understand that their putting more resources out there a mattress frame, a stove, tires, and a couchãjust some of the things left at the site.

I also spoke to one local business owner who tells me he & picks up trash near his shop every day in order to keep the area clean.

The redding police department has a tool on their website where people can report thinsg sucha as graffiti or illegal camps.