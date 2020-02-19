Meet Rita, the 'Lego Grandma' who builds her own wheelchair ramps

VIDEO SHOWS: VARIOUS OF "LEGO GRANDMA" RITA EBEL WHO IS IN A WHEELCHAIR, BUILDING WHEELCHAIR ACCESS RAMPS OUT OF LEGO / VARIOUS OF RITA AND FRIENDS OUT AND ABOUT IN WHEELCHAIRS / VARIOUS OF LEGO RAMPS AROUND TOWN SHOWS: HANAU, GERMANY (FEBRUARY 17, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF RITA EBEL IN HER WHEELCHAIR IN TOWN SQUARE STORY: Meet Rita Ebel.

She makes wheelchair ramps out of Lego, earning herself the nickname "Lego Grandma".

Even on a grey day little bricks of vibrant colour glint and beckon from various doorways in the west German town of Hanau.

Visible from across the square, adults or children, they just have to stop to take a closer look.

Ebel, who has been in a wheelchair herself since a bad car accident 25 years ago, said the idea was triggered after a friend of hers who is also in a wheelchair said she couldn't get out of a shop with steps and had to enlist the help of four people to carry her chair down.

Ebel then saw a picture in a medical journal for paraplegics of a woman in an electric wheelchair going over a Lego ramp.

And so her idea was born.

The 62-year old got straight to work and in collaboration with the town's integration initiative, 'People in Hanau', found a willing public.

In Hanau there are now twelve sets of ramps and they are becoming cult.

"Everyone that walks past is happy about the ramps.

Finally it is something where you can see from afar that you can get in here without any problems. It's great, it just makes everyone who sees the Lego ramps happy.

It's a brilliant idea!", hair salon manager Malika El Harti, who's salon didn't have a ramp told Reuters TV.

Rita already has a part-time job on top of the hours she and her husband put in to making the ramps, but of course has a personal investment in trying to help her town become barrier free.

"Nobody just walks past a Lego ramp without taking a look.

Whether it's children who try to get the bricks out or adults who take out their mobile phones to take pictures.

And that's exactly it!

Simply to just try and raise people's awareness a bit.

To make them think: if I was in a wheelchair or was at the point where I needed a Zimmer-frame frame, well then I would start having problems getting in certain places.

And those are my personal reasons and motivation," Rita Ebel says.

The Ebel's do their ramp-building on a voluntary basis and in the meanwhile it's become part of their everyday routine: Rain, boring TV schedule - Lego ramps it is, and often for two to three hours a day.

Wood or aluminium ramps would also do the trick, says Rita, but using the bright Lego makes her message stand out and highlights the day-to-day problems faced by people with disabilities.

It's about reaching out to non-disabled people and get them to think a bit about the importance of a barrier-free life, she says.

"For me it is just about trying to sensitize the world a little bit to barrier-free travel, I mean it could happen to anyone that they suddenly end up in a situation that puts them in a wheelchair, like it did me!" As the popularity of the Lego ramps increases and the message spreads, Rita says the question now is of finding enough of the little coloured bricks.

The couple rely on Lego donations, which despite the good cause is surprisingly difficult, as so many families can't bear to part with the addictive building bricks.

Each ramp - which the couple make to order - contains several hundred individual bricks and uses up to 8 tubes of glue.

And as they can't hope to Lego the world on their own the Ebel's have come up with building instructions for the 13 kilo ramps which they are happy to send where needed.

"In the meanwhile we have sent them to Switzerland and Austria.

At the moment I am in touch with a tourism association in Spain who are offering barrier-free travel.

They are really interested in getting the ramps to Spain.

A school class from the U.S. has also got in touch and a class from Germany who want me to send them the building instructions," RIta says.