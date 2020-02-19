Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Much Health Insurance Costs Have Increased Over 50 Years

How Much Health Insurance Costs Have Increased Over 50 Years

Video Credit: GOBankingRates - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
How Much Health Insurance Costs Have Increased Over 50 Years

How Much Health Insurance Costs Have Increased Over 50 Years

Healthcare spending has increased dramatically since 1970.

With total average costs per person increasing to above $15,000 in 2020, just how sharp of a rise in healthcare have we seen over the past few decades?

And what does it say about the future?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Colorado consumers could save up to 20% under state health insurance option, Polis says

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis's office released a plan Monday to limit how much the "state option" for...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NLDiabetes

Diabetes&meer RT @AmDiabetesAssn: An important report released this week by @LLSusa found that people with #diabetes who receive their insurance coverage… 52 minutes ago

MisterMKelly

Marcus Kelly @Yakaru @Lenathejoyful @Hbomberguy Worth noting that in all of those places and many more besides, healthcare costs… https://t.co/qEqNPjVihf 1 hour ago

blnkty

Betty Larkin @annboltXlibra @RevJJackson @justicedems @Suntimes Canada is not socialist. Only difference is that in the 1960s yo… https://t.co/baWYlkcBn9 1 hour ago

CharlieFrederix

charlie frederix @ANorthantsfan @Channel4News @mattfrei @greatnhsheist I suppose it depends on ones moral compass: 1. Have an NHS..… https://t.co/XyrLzLWc9c 2 hours ago

lee59269633

S.O.S Alberta51 @DeniseInCanada @montrealborn And I could move there and make the same money. In usd vs cad. Goods cost less. Housi… https://t.co/yb5KcxAo9p 2 hours ago

DrKayfabe

Dr. Kayfabe @AlpacaQueers @LukeBarnett Your system takes health costs by taxing wages. American's crying about the cost of dru… https://t.co/hFuAVMUXXN 2 hours ago

BobN10495683

Bob N. Bernie Or Warren 2020 🌹 🚆 @chillywillers @IntentSemantic @GravyMotorboat @AnandWrites It would be replaced with something much better (no cop… https://t.co/dNaoJdQqdh 3 hours ago

AmDiabetesAssn

Amer. Diabetes Assn. An important report released this week by @LLSusa found that people with #diabetes who receive their insurance cove… https://t.co/zVwq8qPY2d 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.