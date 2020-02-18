Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boy Scouts of America: Why is it filing for bankruptcy?

Boy Scouts of America: Why is it filing for bankruptcy?

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Boy Scouts of America: Why is it filing for bankruptcy?

Boy Scouts of America: Why is it filing for bankruptcy?

How the childhood organisation became 'the largest paedophile ring on Earth' according to a lawyer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Local council says national Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy won't affect programs

In the wake of a bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America national organization, local scout...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •France 24CBS NewsIndian ExpressNewsyNPR


Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBS NewsNews24BBC NewsNewsyNPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jedd47750014

Jedd Boy Scouts of America face thousands of claims of sexual abuse after filing for bankruptcy https://t.co/F4Xoyv5enB… https://t.co/fbejLUTNsW 5 minutes ago

MyDesert

The Desert Sun Local Boy Scouts operations in Inland Empire won't be affected by Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 filing. https://t.co/Yh00xkiJMR 13 minutes ago

ziebarthsa

Stephanie Ziebarth Praying to Change the World: Prayer about Boy Scouts of America amid***abuse scandal and bankruptcy filing - https://t.co/k14GxbDfxa #BSA 22 minutes ago

desssalese

Piglettt RT @libramoonstone: okay so you’re telling me that the Boy Scouts of America have had SO many sexual abuse lawsuits that they’re filing for… 36 minutes ago

batp_texas

Bay Area Turning Point RT @pbjanci: “They had tens and tens of thousands of [#perversionfiles] at one time. They’ve destroyed many..." Janci said. “But we know th… 37 minutes ago

UMCSC

UMCSC What does the Boy Scouts of America's bankruptcy filing mean for scouting programs at your church? Find answers on… https://t.co/f975QLp5DP 38 minutes ago

HeyItsLeila

Leila (Lei) RT @NBCNewsRadio: The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy. The filing is a sign of the 110-year-old organization's financial in… 42 minutes ago

PhoebeFrieze

Phoebe Frieze Excellent video that sums up why the Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy: https://t.co/eMQGcknt7v 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid S*xual Abuse Lawsuits [Video]Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid S*xual Abuse Lawsuits

On Feb. 18, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the group faces a growing wave of lawsuits.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:26Published

Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization [Video]Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization

For more than a century, local Boy Scout chapters have operated independently, so that means they aren’t on the hook when it comes to the bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.