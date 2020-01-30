Sanders Surging In Polls, Medicare For All

Reuters/Gary Cameron Under "Medicare for All," everyone in the US would receive comprehensive health coverage from the government.

The idea has sparked many months of fierce debate between moderate and progressive candidates who agree on expanding insurance coverage, but disagree on the mechanism to do it.

Though specifics are missing on how Medicare for All would likely work, we can start gauging the effects some of the proposals could have on insurers, drug companies, employers, patients, providers and hospitals.

Read on for more of the possible effects of Medicare for All ahead of the NBC News Democratic Debate tonight in Las Vegas.