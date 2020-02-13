2020 Ram 1500 Limited Design Preview

The all-new Ram 1500 is lighter, longer and wider.

Ram 1500's wheelbase and cab are up to four inches longer - giving the truck improved proportions and better aerodynamics.

Width is increased by .5 inches.

Bed height is raised by 1.5 inches.

The 2019 Ram 1500 retains shapely body lines with a much larger and more aggressive, forward-leaning, front grille opening.

The all-new frame with splayed rail ends connects repositioned tow-hooks that are more outward and down when compared to the previous generation.

An interlocking theme reveals itself in the grille, headlamps and hood.

Catering to a variety of buyers, the most elaborate grille designs in the auto industry are available in six different styles.

Three headlamp variations are available: Halogen, full LED and full LED with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS).

Above the lamps resides a new raised aluminum hood that builds on the Ram's big-rig stance.

The elevated hood also better directs air away from the wiper area - improving overall aerodynamics and reducing wind noise.

A new badge finds itself interlocked with the stamping of the side hood pocket.

Seamless surfacing flows with trademark Ram front and rear fender blisters artfully blended into the body.

A drawn body-side character line stretches from front to rear with a styled creased line serving as the two-tone paint border.