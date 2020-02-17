Global  

Two passengers dead from Coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess

Two passengers dead from Coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess
Recent related news from verified sources

Two More Russians From Cruise Ship Diamond Princess Diagnosed With Coronavirus - Embassy


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •SBSeuronews


Over 300 US Passengers On Cruise Ship, Including 14 Infected, Flown Back

More than 300 U.S. citizens and their immediate family members who were passengers on a...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesSBSDeutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BMI Calculator UK Coronavirus: Two passengers dead from quarantined Diamond Princess https://t.co/s5XsW0XYTz https://t.co/NNxSBHSqTu 38 seconds ago

Yaw Amponsah RT @FRANCE24: Two passengers dead from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan https://t.co/d7vdPD5zLc https://t.co/t7WNk3Gd3Z 42 seconds ago

ANTONIO PADUA NEVES Coronavirus: Two passengers dead from quarantined Diamond Princess https://t.co/Rm9eXF4pIs 2 minutes ago

Jennifer HY Chan 🇭🇰⛱ #Coronavirus : 2 Japanese passengers dead from quarantined Diamond Princess. Both in their 80’s, infected with… https://t.co/MSYFongQhN 3 minutes ago

Toby Jacks BBC News - Coronavirus: Two passengers dead from quarantined Diamond Princess https://t.co/3BIfULRL0I 8 minutes ago

journalist صحفي jun 2 passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as countries rush to evacuate citizens — RT World News https://t.co/prl2ph5DGp 13 minutes ago

☆☆☆ Todd Brown ☆☆☆ RT @SamSenev: Two Japan cruise ship passengers die from coronavirus At least 2,126 people are now dead from the virus, with all but 10 of… 16 minutes ago

Tonton BBC News - Coronavirus: Two passengers dead from quarantined Diamond Princess https://t.co/Ut4zszxs2F 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Diamond Princess passengers die of coronavirus [Video]Two Diamond Princess passengers die of coronavirus

Experts are criticizing Japan's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which claimed the lives of two elderly passengers on Thursday (February 20). Gloria Tso..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published

Two passengers die after being taken off virus-hit cruise ship in Japan [Video]Two passengers die after being taken off virus-hit cruise ship in Japan

Two elderly passengers taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship because they were infected with coronavirus have died, Japan's Health Ministry said. They are the first fatalities from the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

