Ex-rugby player and family die in alleged murder-suicide

The scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Australia.

Local media reports that ex-rugby player Rowan Baxter killed himself after allegedly dousing his family with petrol, then setting them alight in their car in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Police say Baxter died from a self-inflicted stab wound on the footpath near the car, where his three children died inside.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED BYSTANDER, SAYING: "All I saw was some flames and then the vehicle rolled across the road and came to a stop over there.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames and the lady was screaming." Baxter's estranged wife Hannah managed to escape and was taken by ambulance to hospital, suffering serious burns.

She died overnight.