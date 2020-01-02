Mean Girls movie (2004) - Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey
Mean Girls movie Trailer HD - (2004) - Plot synopsis: Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.
Director: Mark Waters
Writers: Rosalind Wiseman, Tina Fey
Stars: Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey
Genre: Comedy
Release date: April 30, 2004 (USA)