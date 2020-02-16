Global  

Canal boat left stranded on path after Storm Dennis flooding in Derbyshire

A canal boat was left stranded on a path after rainfall from Storm Dennis flooded the River Trent in Long Eaton.

This footage was filmed on February 20.
