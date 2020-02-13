Global  

Pete Buttigieg To Make Campaign Swing Through SoCal

Pete Buttigieg To Make Campaign Swing Through SoCal

Pete Buttigieg To Make Campaign Swing Through SoCal

The former South Bend, Indiana mayor's schedule includes a town hall at USC and a fundraiser with some Hollywood big wigs.

Jasmine Viel reports.
