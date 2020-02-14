South Korean city deserted after coronavirus "super-spreader" 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:48s - Published South Korean city deserted after coronavirus "super-spreader" The streets of South Korea's fourth-largest city were abandoned on Thursday, with residents holed up indoors after dozens of people caught the coronavirus in what the authorities described as a "super-spreading event" at a church. Emer McCarthy reports.

