South Korean city deserted after coronavirus "super-spreader"

The streets of South Korea&apos;s fourth-largest city were abandoned on Thursday, with residents holed up indoors after dozens of people caught the coronavirus in what the authorities described as a &quot;super-spreading event&quot; at a church.

Emer McCarthy reports.
