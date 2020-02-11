The week and into the weeken to be warming up ... everything they tell you to the c1 3 i think the lesson talk about the status of health care here in kentucky an emma welcome and dr. gentamicin the chief medical officer with united healthcare community health plan of kentucky to get the right i can do promos that i of course the third community and technical college.

Thank you for joining us today.

I first looked with the mission and what is you working partnership towards her.

Thank you for inviting us to a very important topic to united healthcare.

Our mission is to help people live healthier lives we redo the is becoming to community to identify community needs, partner with local organizations in order to solve them.

What like university of kentucky center for excellence in rural health and husband community technical college 62 that something we access to healthcare is a problem in the rural counties of kentucky and i'm here with dr. said you coul do to the beach six ct h hchct to the to talk about a partnership between healthcare leaders and the community of united healthcare part healthcare partners with uk center for excellence in will help with hctz to provide a grant to support the strive program that will provide 23 community 23 students.

Tony and hazard independence high school with of credit for college tuition and and a paid internship all i talk more about this type program and and how you feel about all that you wil is incredible.

It's great to give him our youth an option to explore different health careers.

And that's exactly what this does on visited the students have the opportunity to earn six caused him credits while they're doing this progra, which leads to a hctz credential and they get paid work experience, so getting him the transportation to our college and the uk center in rural i'm help and him and and working and working in this field and i'm getting mentored by him adults were working in the field and in gaining great experiences that they can take home to some their own communities and their career pathways as well.

I would constantly the barriers to growth how does the strive program is so that the barriers that innovates is very typical in a rural community is to have with his transportation issues in very geographically does verse is economically challenged so is students don't have some of the opportunities that on in the large urban areas that they do have so having more people that are focused on community health and more people that i'm are working to stay in our communities and work in our communities better from our communities make strong for the program is far as i'm who can be benefiting from broken on the of the community health services topic to me is when th is totally untrue to a lot of people what were doing here of for training young people to go out to the community and meet people where they are ... of it.

There are many barriers to healthcare and and it's complex and it's difficult for people to navigate these young people will be trained to go into homes and identified healt issues talk to people about how to live healthier lives, and in connect them with the health plan.

The plan of case management people in connect them with health healthcare workers to be the eyes and ears of the healthcare providers in the field and i think it's really cool that report were providing a grant to train young people and giving them an opportunity to learn a skill get an accreditation and stay in the work in the community.

That's the best part of what were doing united healthcare is provided $2 million and to not 2019 for similar programs all across the state and that's our commitment to the community of kentucky wonderfulness and i love it i love it you do partnership incredible work there at the client learns more information about this healthcare community plan.com or they can go to our website and on the committee healthcare worker programs out of our paycheck model where were doing a lot of similar types of programs in healthcare real i'm at hazard community technical college details on the screen elbow center with that is like wtvq.com if you like to thank you for coming that you think you will you like a longer nfl season ... could be a possibility, but playing with the ... there ...