Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison On Feb.

20, President Donald Trump’s longtime friend, Roger Stone, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

The penalty was decided by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who said Stone’s “pride in his own lies” was a “threat” to the “foundations of our democracy.” Amy Berman Jackson, via ‘Washington Post’ He was also fined $20,000, given travel restrictions, and ordered to serve two years of supervised release and to continue to comply with the gag order in place.

Trump weighed in on the sentencing, criticizing the “fairness” of Stone’s trial.

Donald Trump, via Twitter Stone was initially convicted of seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress in November 2019.

The charges were a result of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.