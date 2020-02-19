Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Cite Jealousy In Pop Smoke’s Murder

50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Cite Jealousy In Pop Smoke’s Murder

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Cite Jealousy In Pop Smoke’s Murder

50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Cite Jealousy In Pop Smoke’s Murder

The ripple effects of Pop Smoke’s murder have continued to impact the rap community.

The rising artist was shot and killed in a Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning (February 19) around 4:30 a.m.

Local time.

The ripple effects of Pop Smoke’s murder have continued to impact the rap community.

The rising artist was shot and killed in a Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning (February 19) around 4:30 a.m.

Local time.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pop Smoke death: 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj lead tributes to 20-year-old rapper

The rapper died this morning following a suspected armed burglary
Independent - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Rapper Pop Smoke Dead, Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery

Nicki Minaj just posted a cryptic message ... "The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published

50 Cent and Nicki Minaj honour tragic rapper Pop Smoke [Video]50 Cent and Nicki Minaj honour tragic rapper Pop Smoke

Smoke, who was fatally shot during a suspected home invasion in Los Angeles, when masked gunmen reportedly broke into his property in the early hours of Wednesday firing multiple shots, striking and..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.