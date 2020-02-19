Global  

Victim Of Fisher Island Ferry Accident Was A ‘Dedicated & Committed’ Volunteer For Kristi House

Victim Of Fisher Island Ferry Accident Was A ‘Dedicated & Committed’ Volunteer For Kristi HouseCBS4's Peter D'Oench shares the good work Emma Afra did at Kristi House.
0
Kristi House CEO: Victim Of Fisher Island Ferry Accident Was A ‘Dedicated & Committed’ Volunteer

New details are emerging about one of the victim of the tragedy involving the Fisher Island Ferry...
cbs4.com - Published


