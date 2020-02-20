Global  

Study: Pregnant Women Prescribed Macrolides Had Increased Risk Of Birth Defects

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Macrolides include drugs like Erythromycin and Azithromycin.
AND ABOUT RIGHT NOW BECAUSETHERE IS SO MUCH FLU GOINGAROUND.GOOD HEADS UP.THANKS, STEPHANIE.ALSO A NEW STUDY ISLINKING COMMON ANTIBIOTIC TO AHIGHER RISK OF BIRTH DEFECTS.STUDY SUGGEST THAT IS WOMANPRESCRIBE MACROLIGHTS DURINGFIRST THREE MONTHS, HAD ANINCREASED RISK ON HAVE BIRTHDEFECTS COMPARED TO THOSEPRESCRIBED PENICILLIN.




