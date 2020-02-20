Study: Pregnant Women Prescribed Macrolides Had Increased Risk Of Birth Defects on February 20, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published Macrolides include drugs like Erythromycin and Azithromycin. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Study: Pregnant Women Prescribed Macrolides Had Increased Risk Of Birth Defects AND ABOUT RIGHT NOW BECAUSETHERE IS SO MUCH FLU GOINGAROUND.GOOD HEADS UP.THANKS, STEPHANIE.ALSO A NEW STUDY ISLINKING COMMON ANTIBIOTIC TO AHIGHER RISK OF BIRTH DEFECTS.STUDY SUGGEST THAT IS WOMANPRESCRIBE MACROLIGHTS DURINGFIRST THREE MONTHS, HAD ANINCREASED RISK ON HAVE BIRTHDEFECTS COMPARED TO THOSEPRESCRIBED PENICILLIN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this