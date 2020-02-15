Sneak Peek Inside Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx

A DJ is scratching records, there's a can of spray paint eight feet tall, and rap legend Ice T is combing through a bin of vinyl LPs.

It's just a typical day at the Universal Hip-Hop Museum.

"Hip hop started in the Bronx.

This is our greatest export," says Rocky Bucano.

In the mid-'70s, Rocky Bucano was known as Kool DJ Rock, but today he's the Executive Director of the Universal Hip-Hop Museum.

Want to take a visit?

It's in the Bronx!