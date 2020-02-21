Kevin Hayes wins it in overtime and celebrates in style 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:09s - Published Kevin Hayes wins it in overtime and celebrates in style Kevin Hayes cuts across the slot and wires a wrister home for the game-winner in overtime, and celebrates by gesturing to a title belt across his waist 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Varad Mehta RT @RGilbertSOP: Kevin Hayes wins it in overtime! https://t.co/E0BQHtRKCK 28 seconds ago anthony RT @BroadStHockey: KEVIN HAYES WINS THE GAME IN OVERTIME https://t.co/oYxtj6YJIh 7 minutes ago Tony Aschyan RT @JustinLever2: KEVIN HAYES WINS IT IN OVERTIME!!!!!!!! #NowOrNever https://t.co/x8YJgMcHZO 26 minutes ago