Shaheen Bagh: UP Police reopens Noida-Delhi road shut due to anti-CAA protests briefly|Oneindia News

2 DAYS AFTER THE TWO SUPREME COURT APPOINTED MEDIATORS VISITED SHAHEEN BAGH WHICH HAS BECOME THE EPICENTRE OF THE ANTI-CAA PROTESTS, IN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT THE KEY ROAD THAT LINKS NOIDA WITH DELHI'S KALINDI KUNJ THAT HAS BEEN SHUT SINCE 69 DAYS WAS OPENED BRIEFLY TODAY BY DELHI AND UP POLICE TO EASE TRAFFIC FOR OVER 40 MINUTES.

SHUTTING DOWN THE ROADS HAVE LED TO CONGESTION ON THE ROUTES LINKING DELHI TO NOIDA.