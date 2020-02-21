Global  

President Trump rally preview

President Trump rally preview

President Trump rally preview

President Trump will be taking the stage around noon Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Trump supporters began lining up at the convention center on Thursday.

The rally is taking place one day before the Nevada Caucus.

Sean DeLancey reporting.
