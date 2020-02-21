Global  

Monsta X Created A Different Vibe For Their English Album, "All About Luv"

Monsta X Created A Different Vibe For Their English Album, 'All About Luv'

Monsta X Created A Different Vibe For Their English Album, "All About Luv"

I.M.

Of Monsta X explains the difference between curating an album for English speaking audiences compared to Korean audiences.

Kihyun and Hyungwon talk the anticipation before the drop of the album.

