Premier League match preview: Leicester v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-0 win over Leicester City in their Premier...

Leicester City midfielder Matty James has not played a Premier League match for the club since March...

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours The Big Match Preview: Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League) https://t.co/aaKuqR5Y0V 8 hours ago

Geoff Thompson RT @SouthShieldsFC : 📰 PREVIEW: Here's a look ahead to tomorrow's league fixture against Buxton at Mariners Park. Let's get behind the lads… 7 hours ago

shaun meakin RT @bladespod : New pod time! @Panchero and I talk about United's European hopes, the "weak Premier League" myth, and this weekend's match w… 5 hours ago

Pocket RT @City_Xtra : 💡 The Big Match Preview - Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League) 👥 Team News 🆚 Head to Head 🧮 The From Guide 📌… 4 hours ago

Raghu GN @StarSportsIndia why live cricket matches are going on in Select channel when u have startsports 1,2&3 there!! U gu… https://t.co/PkcoJCnUx3 4 minutes ago