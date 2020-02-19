Global  

France's oldest nuclear plant Fessenheim turns off one reactor

France's oldest nuclear plant Fessenheim turns off one reactor
France to shut down oldest nuclear plant in energy re-planning drive

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday that the Fessenheim nuclear reactor, on the...
France 24 - Published

France to shut down oldest nuclear complex by end of June

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday that the Fessenheim nuclear...
SeattlePI.com - Published


ebirobu

ebirobu RT @Cecalli_Helper: "France has said shutting down the country's oldest nuclear plant is a "historic step." The German environment minister… 8 minutes ago

RizviSalim

SalimRizvi RT @AFP: French state-owned energy giant EDF on Saturday began shutting down the country's oldest nuclear power plant after 43 years in ope… 15 minutes ago

EINNuclearPower

EIN Nuclear Power France's oldest nuclear plant Fessenheim turns off one reactor https://t.co/tCy7W5Ujmk 26 minutes ago

thefirstindia

First India #France | French state-owned energy giant #EDF begins shutting down country's oldest #nuclear power plant after 43… https://t.co/N8Vk1v7vqA 47 minutes ago

MathisWilliam

William Mathis RT @FrancoisDeBeaup: France is closing its oldest nuclear power plant at #Fessenheim, spurring a debate about whether President Macron has… 49 minutes ago

IsabelleArcouet

Isabelle Arcouet France's oldest nuclear plant Fessenheim turns off one reactor - Euronews https://t.co/AapzkFUnlC 50 minutes ago

DenizEngelhardt

Deniz Engelhardt RT @eha_news: #France begins shutting down country's oldest nuclear power plant State-owned energy company, EDF, said that it had disconn… 54 minutes ago

