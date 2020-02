Sen. Sanders Holds Rally In Town

BAKERSFIELD AT THE SPECTRUMAMPHITHEATRE THIS AFTERNOON.AND THAT'S WHERE WE FIND 23ABC'SLEZLA GOODEN WHOWAS THERE FOR HIS RALLY AND HASMORE ON WHAT HE SAID TOTHE AUDIENCE THERE.

LEZLA?GOOD EVENING I AM HERE AT THESPECTRUM AMPHITHEATERWERE EVERY SEAT IS FILLED ANDMANY HAVE REMAINEDSTANDING CHANTING FORPRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL BERNIESANDERS.

SANDERS TODAY TALKEDABOUT EVERYTHINGFROM INCREASING MINIMUM WAGE..PROVIDING UNIVERSALHEALTHCARE FOR ALL AND DEFEATINGPRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP.....CHEERS, APPLAUSE AND BOOS COULDBE HEARD DURINGTHE RALLY AS SANDERS DISCUSSEDHIS GRASSROOTSCAMPAIGN..SANDERS HIT THE STAGEWITH FULL MOMENTUMASKING THE PEOPLE OF KERN COUNTYTO GO OUT ANDENCOURAGE ALL TO GET OUT ANDPARTICIPATE IN SUPER TUESDAY-THE GREATEST APPLAUSE COULD BEHEARD WHEN DISCUSSINGHEALTH CARE AND THE LARGESTBOOS FOR WHEN MENTIONINGPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.TOGETHER WE CAN CANCEL HEALTHCAREVOLUNTEERS HAVE KNOCKED ONALMOST1MILLION DOORS 34:30 THAT'S HOWWE ARE GOING TO BEAT TRUMP... TODEFERTHE MOST DANGEROUS PRESIDENT..WE CAN NOT HAVE APATHOLOGICAL PRESIDENTWE CAN NOT HAVE HIM AS PRESIDENTYOU CAN NOT TRY TO DIVIDE THEAMERICANPEOPLE.

REASON WE ARE GOING TOWIN... IS THAT WE RE GLENN TOBRING PEOPLE IN.THROUGHOUT THE CROWD PEOPLE OFALL AGES AND RACESCOULD BE SEEN LISTENING ANDCHANTING... EVEN REGISTEREDREPUBLICANS LIKE SANDRA LARSONSAY THEY ARE HERE BECAUSE BERNIEHAS REMAINED THE SAME SINCE20-16.AND COMING UP TONIGHT AT 6PWE'LL HEAR MORE ON HIS SPEECHAND FROM MORE ATTENDEES ON WHATIT MEANS TO HA