Colorado Boy Asks Pete Buttigieg Serious, Momentous Question

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s Saturday night rally at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center started as most do.
Nine-year-old boy adorably asks Pete Buttigieg advice on coming out as gay

With the sleeves of his green gingham shirt rolled and a voting badge pinned to his chest, a...
PinkNews - Published


WEB EXTRA: 9-Year-Old Asks Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Serious Question [Video]WEB EXTRA: 9-Year-Old Asks Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Serious Question

Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg’s Saturday night rally at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center started as most do.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 04:26Published

