Democratic rivals aim to slow Sanders' momentum

Democratic presidential contenders fanned out across the United States on Sunday to try to blunt Bernie Sanders&apos; momentum after his dominant victory in Nevada solidified his front-runner status ahead of 15 key nominating contests in the next 10 days.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
