American Idol 2020 Auditions: Cheerleader Kyle Tanguay Nails First Ever Singing Audition

Accustomed to using his voice for leading cheers for the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-year-old Kyle Tanguay has never sung professionally in his life.

He impresses the judges with his raw talent and ability to takes notes while performing 'Mercy' by Shawn Mendes - he's going through to Hollywood!

From Season 3, Episode '302 (Auditions)'.

Watch American Idol SUNDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
