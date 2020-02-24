Global  

Brokenshire doesn't recognise bullying claims against Patel

Security Minister James Brokenshire says he does not "recognise the allegations and assertions that are being made" in relation to claims of bullying and mistrust against Home Secretary Priti Patel.

