National Headlines: Presidential Campaign, Trump In India & More

Laura Podesta is live in New York with the latest on the campaign.



Tweets about this Syihan 🏳️‍🌈 @HeyYo_JClick He literally said this was happening days ago & nobody believed him. He can never win w/ y'all dising… https://t.co/YhAOiuhpaJ 2 days ago hl Latest headlines: Russia trying to help Bernie Sanders's campaign, according to briefing from U.S. officials - The… https://t.co/FxKoSDcEDu 2 days ago chandra danine HEADLINES: Russia trying to help Bernie Sanders's campaign, according to briefing from U.S. officials - The Washing… https://t.co/ejtltJVXvq 2 days ago Frank Pate I wonder why this is not getting headlines 🤔 #DoubleStandard https://t.co/zCluaMvDH7 3 days ago KTBS The warning raises questions about the integrity of the upcoming presidential campaign. Join us for KTBS 3 First Ne… https://t.co/Wvxdgps2yZ 3 days ago