Trump family visits the Taj Mahal

The entourage visited the landmark at sunset, posing for photos for awaiting media.

India is one of few large countries where the president's approval rating sits above 50%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a nationalist who has pulled his country firmly to the right, touts his relationship with Trump as proof of his own global clout.

The American has promised new trade and arms deals with New Delhi.

Donald Trump formerly owned a New Jersey casino named the Taj Mahal, named for the Indian icon.