Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump family visits the Taj Mahal

Trump family visits the Taj Mahal

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Trump family visits the Taj Mahal

Trump family visits the Taj Mahal

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner all visited India's famed Taj Mahal on Monday, part of the world leader's first official visit to that country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump family visits the Taj Mahal

The entourage visited the landmark at sunset, posing for photos for awaiting media.

India is one of few large countries where the president's approval rating sits above 50%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a nationalist who has pulled his country firmly to the right, touts his relationship with Trump as proof of his own global clout.

The American has promised new trade and arms deals with New Delhi.

Donald Trump formerly owned a New Jersey casino named the Taj Mahal, named for the Indian icon.



Recent related news from verified sources

President Donald Trump visits Taj Mahal, says America loves India

Trump, accompanied by his wife, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived here from...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Ivanka Trump will also accompany dad to India

US President Donald Trump will be accompanied by not just his wife Melania and son-in-law Jared...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Trump family visits the Taj Mahal: https://t.co/5r15okx3Ty #TajMahal #TajMahal 52 minutes ago

theghytimes

The Guwahati Times US President Donald Trump & his family visits Taj Mahal. Check out the pictures 👇 https://t.co/5dLBcZZXWu 1 hour ago

NastruckHarold

nastruck Suddenly the first couple is a couple again. Ah, love is bad for the crime family!!!! Donald Trump visits Taj Ma… https://t.co/YXcZQmNghL 2 hours ago

aamaadmikesath

#Vote4AamAadmi RT @ttindia: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the iconic Taj Mahal as they marvelled at the famed 17th centur… 2 hours ago

family_inmate

Inmate's Family RT @ABC: HAPPENING NOW: Pres. Trump visits Taj Mahal during trip to India. https://t.co/dPRvxH7UFV 2 hours ago

ttindia

The Telegraph US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the iconic Taj Mahal as they marvelled at the famed… https://t.co/vkoxl4ynrX 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands [Video]Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands

The Trump family visited the Taj Mahal during the US President's visit to India. Following the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, Donald Trump and his wife flew to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:34Published

Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India [Video]Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India

A sand artist created a sculpture of visiting US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on a beach in southeast India. World renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the sculpture of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.