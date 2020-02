Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of 3rd Degree Rape, Criminal Sexual Act For Assault 1 second ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:37s - Published Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of 3rd Degree Rape, Criminal Sexual Act For Assault Weinstein was charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcing a sexual act on another woman in 2006.

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of 3rd Degree Rape, Criminal Sexual Act For Assault WE ARE FOLLOWING BREAKINGNEWS THIS NOON, JURY HASREACHED DECISION IN THE HARVEYWEINSTEIN TRIAL IN NEW YORKCITY.AFTER FIVE DAYS OFDELIBERATIONS, THE JURY FOUNDWEINSTEIN GUILTY OF A CRIMINALSEXUAL ACT AND RAPE IN THETHIRD AGREE.HE WAS FOUNDED NOT GUILTY ONCOUNTS OF PREDATORY SEXUALASSAULT AND RAPE IN THE FIRSTDEGREE.HERE'S SOME VIDEO NOW OFWEINSTEIN ENTERING THECOURTHOUSE THIS MORNING AHEADOF THE DECISION, WEINSTEIN WASCHARGED WITH RAPING A WOMAN INA MANHATTAN HOTEL ROOM IN







