It's On To South Carolina

George Orwell RT @LyricalMarie: Canvassed for Bernie Sanders this weekend in South Carolina and it was amazing . https://t.co/dfxJuUiTyA 2 seconds ago

David Koch RT @BernieSanders: South Carolina is in five days. Then it’s Super Tuesday, where Mike Bloomberg is waiting with his billions. Victory is… 4 seconds ago

IndependentAmerican RT @CamannRoxanne: @donnabrazile Correction- South Carolina dont want anything to do with socialism(communism). 5 seconds ago

Jeff Smith RT @NoqReport: All Steyer has to do is keep Bloomberg under 15% in some of the Super Tuesday states and both billionaires’ campaigns will b… 6 seconds ago

ButtTrump RT @goldengateblond: just landed in South Carolina so if you live here and see a woman running around yelling WHY DO YOU PEOPLE KEEP VOTING… 8 seconds ago

LivingLife☮️💟✝️ RT @ChrisDJackson: Oh wait. I thought @JoeBiden was finished. Just wait until after South Carolina, these numbers will be even better for… 12 seconds ago