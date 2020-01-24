Fans Without Ticket Gather In Downtown To Mourn Together 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:53s - Published Fans Without Ticket Gather In Downtown To Mourn Together People were discouraged from coming to downtown LA without a memorial service ticket, but these die-hard fans had to come and show their love. Kara Finnstrom reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alaturka News Fans Without Ticket Gather In Downtown To Mourn Together https://t.co/TDgvDIxsop https://t.co/rNAVBEMxWV 24 minutes ago