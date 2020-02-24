Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Neighbors Of Rescued Palo Alto Couple Preparing Homecoming Celebration

Neighbors Of Rescued Palo Alto Couple Preparing Homecoming Celebration

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Neighbors Of Rescued Palo Alto Couple Preparing Homecoming Celebration

Neighbors Of Rescued Palo Alto Couple Preparing Homecoming Celebration

Neighbors of a Palo Alto couple miraculously rescued from the wilderness in Marin County are preparing to celebrate their homecoming.

Kiet Do reports.

(2-24-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Neighbors Of Rescued Palo Alto Couple Preparing Homecoming Celebration… https://t.co/FEXHyWANJr 1 hour ago

AmandaABC7

Amanda del Castillo RT @CornellBarnard: Palo Alto neighbors can’t wait for rescued couple to return home! They’ve decorated Carol Kiparsky & Ian Irwin’s house… 22 hours ago

CornellBarnard

Cornell Barnard Palo Alto neighbors can’t wait for rescued couple to return home! They’ve decorated Carol Kiparsky & Ian Irwin’s ho… https://t.co/sun3G13wim 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Palo Alto Couple Rescued From Wilderness 'Forever Grateful' For Searchers [Video]Palo Alto Couple Rescued From Wilderness 'Forever Grateful' For Searchers

Family members say the Palo Alto couple spent another day at Marin General Hospital on Sunday recovering from injuries as well as hypothermia after spending eight days in the wilderness. Joe Vazquez..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:39Published

Neighbors Planning Welcome Home Party For Rescued Palo Alto Hikers [Video]Neighbors Planning Welcome Home Party For Rescued Palo Alto Hikers

A Palo Alto couple is returning home after being rescued in an exhaustive search in the Marin wilderness. Their neighbors are welcoming them back home with a heartwarming party. Kiet Do reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.