Hannah Ann Says She'll Always Be There for Peter

Hannah Ann tells Bachelor Peter Weber that no matter how this week goes, she's always going to be there for him.

Her feelings for him are that strong that it helps cancel out her fears of being sent home.

Peter reiterates that he's falling in love with her.

From 'Week 9,' season 24, episode 9 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.