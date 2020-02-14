|
Street Fighter 5 netcode patch, PUBG supports crossplay, Playstation 5's pricing - Weekly Gaming roundup: 21 Feb 2020
|
Street Fighter 5 netcode patch, PUBG supports crossplay, Playstation 5's pricing - Weekly Gaming roundup: 21 Feb 2020
This week we talk about Capcom trying to fix Street Fighter 5's online netcode, PUBG supporting Xbox One & Playstation 4 crossplay, and the Playstation 5's pricing, or lack-thereof.
